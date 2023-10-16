Jets S Tony Adams' Fourth-Quarter Interception 'Right On Time' vs. Eagles

Then , with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Hurts flipped a short pass to RB D'Andre Swift, who was immediately met by LB C.J. Mosley. Mosley, a southpaw, punched the ball loose that ﻿Quincy Williams﻿ eventually recovered after he almost didn't corral it.

With their grandmother in attendance, the Williams brothers became the second pair of brothers in the last 30 years to each have a takeaway in the same game. They joined E.J. and Erin Henderson of the Vikings in Week 2 of 2010. They each had a fumble recovery.

"She is going to critique us, so I feel like we always play well when she is here," Quinnen Williams said. "She is our hardest critique ever, so I am sure she has got something for us."

Overall, the Jets held the Eagles to a season low in points and rush yards (80) , and forced the Philadelphia offense into its highest turnover total this season. The four takeaways led to 10 of the Jets 20 points.