Jets S Tony Adams' Fourth-Quarter Interception 'Right On Time' vs. Eagles

Then , with less than two minutes remaining in the first half, Hurts flipped a short pass to RB D'Andre Swift, who was immediately met by LB C.J. Mosley. Mosley, a southpaw, punched the ball loose that Quincy Williams eventually recovered after he almost didn't corral it.

With their grandmother in attendance, the Williams brothers became the second pair of brothers in the last 30 years to each have a takeaway in the same game. They joined E.J. and Erin Henderson of the Vikings in Week 2 of 2010. They each had a fumble recovery.

"She is going to critique us, so I feel like we always play well when she is here," Quinnen Williams said. "She is our hardest critique ever, so I am sure she has got something for us."

Overall, the Jets held the Eagles to a season low in points and rush yards (80) , and forced the Philadelphia offense into its highest turnover total this season. The four takeaways led to 10 of the Jets 20 points.