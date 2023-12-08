Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs Texans - Friday

RB Breece Hall (Ankle) Is Questionable, OL Wes Schweitzer (Calf) Is Out vs. Texans

Dec 08, 2023 at 04:09 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jason Brownlee WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles DNP LP LP Out
Wes Schweitzer OL Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
John Franklin-Myers DL Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable
Breece Hall RB Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable
Carter Warrent OL Hip LP Questionable
Mekhi Becton OL Knee LP FP FP
Tyler Conklin TE Hamstring LP LP FP
Billy Turner OL Finger LP FP FP
Quincy Williams LB Knee LP LP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

