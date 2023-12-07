Jets Injury Report | Week 14 vs Texans - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jason Brownlee
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Wes Schweitzer
|OL
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Achilles
|DNP
|LP
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Finger
|LP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play