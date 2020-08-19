Jets Sign WR Chris Hogan

Green & White Also Waived RB Kenneth Dixon

Aug 19, 2020 at 09:47 AM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have signed wide receiver Chris Hogan and waived RB Kenneth Dixon.

Hogan played seven games (one start) with the Panthers last season and had 8 receptions for 67 yards. He was placed on injures reserve on October with a knee injury.

The Ramapo, NJ native has also played for the Bills (2012-15) and Patriots (2016-18), the latter where he led the league with 17.9 yards per reception in '16. Hogan has now been with all four AFC East teams as he was on and off the Dolphins' practice squad in 2011-12.

In 95 career games (35 starts), the 6'1", 210-pound Hogan has 202 catches, 2,677 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. Hogan has also tallied 542 yards, 34 receptions and four scores in nine playoff games. The 32-year-old Monmouth product began his collegiate career at Penn State, playing lacrosse for the Nittany Lions before playing one season for the Hawks at both defensive back and wideout.

The Jets signed Dixon on Dec. 19.

