Jets Sign Three Players to Reserve/Future Deals

Dec 31, 2018 at 04:12 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_MKII2189-cuts-thumb

The Jets have signed wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey and offensive linemen Dieugot Joseph and Jon Toth to reserve/future deals.

Originally Green Bay's fifth-round pick in 2017, Yancey joined the Jets' practice squad December 17th after spending his rookie season on the Packers' practice squad. The 6'1", 220-pounder then signed a reserve/future contract with Green Bay and was a final cut before re-signing to the Packers' P-squad. The Purdue product totaled 141 receptions, 2,344 yards and 20 touchdowns in 39 games for the Boilermakers.

Joseph, a 2017 undrafted free agent, signed with the Bears before stops with the Ravens and Vikings last season. The 6'6", 300-pounder signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings last January and spent the summer with the Vikings. The FIU product was an All-Conference USA honorable mention his senior year and started 12 games for the Panthers.

Toth went undrafted in 2017 and suffered a herniated disc in his back, which sidelined him for his rookie season. He eventually signed to the Eagles' practice squad and the first-year player was a final cut in the summer. The 6'5", 307-pound Kentucky product started 48 games as the Wildcats' anchor and earned first-team all-conference honors in 2016.

