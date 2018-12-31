Jets Sign Three Players to Reserve/Future Deals

The Jets have signed wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey and offensive linemen Dieugot Joseph and Jon Toth to reserve/future deals.

Originally Green Bay's fifth-round pick in 2017, Yancey joined the Jets' practice squad December 17th after spending his rookie season on the Packers' practice squad. The 6'1", 220-pounder then signed a reserve/future contract with Green Bay and was a final cut before re-signing to the Packers' P-squad. The Purdue product totaled 141 receptions, 2,344 yards and 20 touchdowns in 39 games for the Boilermakers.

Joseph, a 2017 undrafted free agent, signed with the Bears before stops with the Ravens and Vikings last season. The 6'6", 300-pounder signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings last January and spent the summer with the Vikings. The FIU product was an All-Conference USA honorable mention his senior year and started 12 games for the Panthers.