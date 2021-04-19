Jets Sign TE Daniel Brown

Brown (6-5, 247) led the team in special-teams snaps in 2020 with 335 (75.5%). He took 28 snaps on offense and had 2 catches for 31 yards, both of which resulted in first downs. Entering his third season with the team, Brown played in 16 games for the Jets in 2019 and started in 5 games, totaling 7 receptions for 72 yards and 1 TD. He also finished third on the Jets with 11 special teams tackles.