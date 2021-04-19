Jets Sign TE Daniel Brown

Joe Douglas Re-Signs Veteran Who Led Green & White in Special Teams Tackles in 2020

Apr 19, 2021 at 10:16 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Dan-Brown-Free-Agency-Graphic

The Jets have signed TE Daniel Brown.

Brown (6-5, 247) led the team in special-teams snaps in 2020 with 335 (75.5%). He took 28 snaps on offense and had 2 catches for 31 yards, both of which resulted in first downs. Entering his third season with the team, Brown played in 16 games for the Jets in 2019 and started in 5 games, totaling 7 receptions for 72 yards and 1 TD. He also finished third on the Jets with 11 special teams tackles.

Brown first signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015. He also played for the Bears from 2016-18 and has 44 catches, 420 yards and 2 TDs in 74 games (12 starts) over six seasons.

Related Content

news

Jets Draft Preview | Three WRs Up Top, 'Tremendous' Quality Throughout

SEC Could See Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith & Jaylen Waddle All Go in Top Half of Round 1
news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Has Joe Douglas Selecting Playmaker in Round 2

Green & White Add BYU QB Zach Wilson at No. 2, Northwestern CB Greg Newsome at No. 23
news

Will the Jets Target Offense in the First 3 Rounds of the NFL Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Has 10 Picks in 2021 NFL Draft and 5 Picks in Rounds 1-3
news

Jets Draft Preview | Alabama's Landon Dickerson and Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey Could Be First Two Centers Taken

Josh Myers Followed Nick Mangold's Collegiate Path at Ohio State
news

DT Sheldon Rankins: 'We Will Be Able to Turn This Thing Around'

Free-Agent Signing Gives Jets Depth and Versatility in Getting After the QB
news

Where Are They Now: Mark Smolinski

Catch Up with the Former Fullback
news

Jets Draft Preview | Trevon Moehrig Could Be the Only Rd. 1 Safety

Hot-and-Cold Day 2 Prospects Include Oregon's Jevon Holland and Andre Cisco of Syracuse and NYC
news

Notebook | No Surprise, Jets Scouts Are Excited About the Draft

Jay Mandolesi and Dom Green Worked Through Pandemic's New Reality
news

Jets DL Vinny Curry: 'I've Seen This Ship Before...I Wanted to Be Aboard'

Recently Signed Unrestricted FA Believes Green & White Defensive Line 'Could Be Something Special'
news

Jets Draft Preview | Alijah Vera-Tucker Leads Interior OL Prospects

GM Joe Douglas Could Add Some Depth Up Front in NFL Draft
news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | ESPN's Todd McShay Has Joe Douglas Adding QB,  Playmaker & Protection

Pro Football Focus, Yahoo Have Green & White Adding to Secondary with Pick No. 23
Advertising