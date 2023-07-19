Transactions

Jets Sign Second-Round Pick Joe Tippmann

Former Wisconsin Center Latest Rookie to Put Pen to Paper

Jul 19, 2023
Ethan Greenberg

Jets second-round pick Joe Tippmann has signed his rookie contract.

Center Tippmann was a two-year starter for Wisconsin, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021 and '22. And in those past two seasons, he played in 24 games, participating in 590 pass-block snaps, and, according to Pro Football Focus, gave up only a single sack.

"Fired up to add big Joe to the team and his Wisconsin waterfall," GM Joe Douglas said. "Probably the best mullet in the draft right now. Excellent size, excellent feet, can bend, great on the move. I feel like he's a natural fit for our offensive style and a guy that even though he's only played center, with his size of 6-6, 300 pounds, his athleticism, he can provide a lot of versatility to our interior which has been a hallmark of our interior. Just fired up to have him."

Tippmann has Jets ties -- he's worked with the Jets' former offensive linemen Jason Fabini since Tippmann was in sixth grade. Fabini was his high school offensive line coach at Bishop Dwenger (where Fabini played, too). As a senior in high school, Tippmann had 102 pancake blocks.

"Coach Fabini coached me in fifth grade through my senior year of high school," Tippmann said. "I was able to absorb so much from him. He helped me in my transition from high school to college and he's helping me with my transition from college to the NFL. He's a mentor to me, someone I can always lean on to assist me with anything and push me to be a better player."

He added: "I'm a physically dominant player, and athletic as well, someone who'll be able to get out and pull. But for the Jets, the first thing I need is the trust of my teammates before anything else."

He joins a group that has a lot of experience on the interior. At center, Tippmann joins a room that includes Connor McGovern, the Green & White's starter at the pivot the last three seasons, and Wes Schweitzer, who joined the team in free agency and has experience at both guard and center.

"You know how we are — everybody's competing," HC Robert Saleh said. "It doesn't matter where you get drafted or how much you get paid. It's going to be an open competition."

