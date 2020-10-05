Jets Sign QB Mike White to Practice Squad, Release RB Kalen Ballage

White Was on Active Roster for First 3 Games This Season

Oct 05, 2020 at 04:13 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed QB Mike White to the practice squad and released RB Kalen Ballage.

White (6-5, 218) started the season on the practice squad, was signed to the active roster for the first three games and was released Oct. 1. White spent the majority of last season on the team's practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal Dec. 30. He was selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Western Kentucky where he threw for 8,540 yards, 61 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Ballage (6-2, 231) signed with the team Sept. 15 and had 3 carries for 13 yards and 9 receptions for 67 yards. He's played in 27 games in three seasons and has 339 rushing yards and 4 TDs.

