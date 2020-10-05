Jets Sign QB Mike White to Practice Squad, Release RB Kalen Ballage

White (6-5, 218) started the season on the practice squad, was signed to the active roster for the first three games and was released Oct. 1. White spent the majority of last season on the team's practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal Dec. 30. He was selected by the Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Western Kentucky where he threw for 8,540 yards, 61 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.