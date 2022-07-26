Jets Sign QB Chris Streveler, WR Rashard Davis, OL Isaiah Williams

The Jets have signed QB Chris Streveler, WR Rashard Davis and OL Isaiah Williams. The team also released WR D.J. Montgomery, CB Craig James and OL Dru Samia.

Streveler (6-1, 216) spent some of this offseason with the Dolphins after signing with the Ravens' practice squad last November. He started his career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League in 2018-2019 where he threw for 2,698 yards, 19 TDs and 19 INT and ran for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns. He then signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and played in 7 games in two seasons, throwing for 141 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception while completing 68% of his passes.

Williams (6-3, 295) signed a reserve/future deal with the Green & White in January after he spent the 2021 season on and off the team's practice squad. He appeared in 4 games last season and took 7 snaps. He originally signed with the Jets on Aug. 21, was released 10 days later and was then signed to the P-squad. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).

Davis (5-9, 175) was most recently in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits where he led the league in return yardage. He first signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of James Madison where he won a National Championship. He was an FCS first-team All-American as a senior in 2016 and the CAA Special Teams Player of the Year. Davis, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles and overlapped with Joe Douglas, has spent time with the Raiders (2018), Chiefs (2019) and Titans (2019-20) before joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League. He's played in 1 NFL game (Tennessee, 2019).

Montgomery (6-1, 201), who most recently re-signed with the team in May, first joined the Jets in August 2020. He was elevated for three games in 2021 and had 3 receptions for 36 yards on 50 snaps on offense. He also took 20 special teams snaps. Montgomery joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Austin Peay.

Samia (6-5, 308) was placed on the physically unable to perform list on July 21. He signed a reserve/future deal in January after joining the Jets' practice squad last October. He was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round in 2019 out of Oklahoma and played in 15 games over the last two seasons for Minnesota (4 starts, all in 2020).