Jets Sign OLB John Daka to Reserve/Future Contract

Daka signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2020. Daka, who grew up in Upper Marlboro, MD, finished his career fourth in JMU history with 27.5 sacks. He led Football Championship Subdivision with 16.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in the 2019 season. Daka is the first player from south-central African country according to the Zambian Embassy. He played 51 games for the Dukes, totaling 137 tackles, 47.5 TFLs, 27.5 sacks, 4 pass defenses, 6 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.