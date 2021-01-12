Jets Sign OLB John Daka to Reserve/Future Contract

Signed with Ravens as UDFA Out of James Madison; First Player from Zambia to Make it to NFL

Jan 12, 2021 at 04:23 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP18244644765708-daka-thumb
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Jets have signed OLB John Daka to a reserve/future contract.

Daka signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2020. Daka, who grew up in Upper Marlboro, MD, finished his career fourth in JMU history with 27.5 sacks. He led Football Championship Subdivision with 16.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in the 2019 season. Daka is the first player from south-central African country according to the Zambian Embassy. He played 51 games for the Dukes, totaling 137 tackles, 47.5 TFLs, 27.5 sacks, 4 pass defenses, 6 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

