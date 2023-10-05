Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed OL Xavier Newman to the practice squad and release OL Adam Pankey.

Newman (6-2, 297) played the last three weeks for the Titans took 12 snaps on offense as well as 11 on special teams. He originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2022. Newman played 47 games over five seasons for the Bears, including 28 at left guard.