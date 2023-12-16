Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Active Roster; Place LB Zaire Barnes on IR

The Jets have signed OL Xavier Newman to the active roster and placed LB Zaire Barned on injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Newman (6-2, 297) was elevated for games against the Giants, Chargers and Raiders. He took 46 snaps on offense against the Giants (10 at guard and 36 at center) and 66 against the Raiders, all at RG. He was signed to the PS after he played three games for the Titans, taking 12 snaps on offense as well as 11 on special teams. Newman originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2022. He played 47 games over five seasons for the Bears including 28 at left guard.

Barnes (6-1, 232) appeared in four games this season and took 32 snaps on special teams. He was drafted in the fifth-round out of Western Michigan in 2023 where he totaled 205 tackles, 10 pass defenses and 5 fumble recoveries. He led the Broncos in tackles in '21 (68) and '22 (94).

Holmes (6-5, 283), a fourth-round pick (102nd overall) out of Ohio State by Minnesota in 2018, was elevated for last week's game against the Texans and took 13 snaps on defense (1 tackle). He spent time on the Vikings, Saints, Giants and Bears before signing with the Jets as a free agent on Aug. 14.