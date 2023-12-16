Transactions

Presented by

Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Active Roster; Place LB Zaire Barnes on IR

Green & White Elevate DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball for Sunday’s Game at Miami

Dec 16, 2023 at 04:39 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SS3_9494-newman-thumb

The Jets have signed OL Xavier Newman to the active roster and placed LB Zaire Barned on injured reserve. The team also elevated DL Jalyn Holmes and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Newman (6-2, 297) was elevated for games against the Giants, Chargers and Raiders. He took 46 snaps on offense against the Giants (10 at guard and 36 at center) and 66 against the Raiders, all at RG. He was signed to the PS after he played three games for the Titans, taking 12 snaps on offense as well as 11 on special teams. Newman originally signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2022. He played 47 games over five seasons for the Bears including 28 at left guard.

Barnes (6-1, 232) appeared in four games this season and took 32 snaps on special teams. He was drafted in the fifth-round out of Western Michigan in 2023 where he totaled 205 tackles, 10 pass defenses and 5 fumble recoveries. He led the Broncos in tackles in '21 (68) and '22 (94).

Holmes (6-5, 283), a fourth-round pick (102nd overall) out of Ohio State by Minnesota in 2018, was elevated for last week's game against the Texans and took 13 snaps on defense (1 tackle). He spent time on the Vikings, Saints, Giants and Bears before signing with the Jets as a free agent on Aug. 14.

McCrary-Ball (6-0, 222), who signed with the Jets practice squad in August, was elevated for the Week 11 matchup against the Bills and took 19 snaps on special teams. He's a first-year player who initially signed as a UDFA after the '22 draft by San Francisco out of Indiana. He spent the entire '22 season on the 49ers' practice squad.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign OL Obinna Eze to Practice Squad

Lineman Signed with Lions as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2022
news

Jets Sign OL Jake Hanson, Placed OL Wes Schweitzer on Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate DL Jalyn Holmes, OL Chris Glaser for Sunday's Game vs. Texans
news

Jets Place TE C.J. Uzomah on Injured Reserve; Activate TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah Was Placed on IR in August, Returned to Practice Nov. 15
news

Jets Sign QB Brett Rypien; Release QB Tim Boyle

OL Xavier Newman Returns to the Practice Squad; DL Tanzel Smart Heads to P-Squad Injured Reserve 
news

Jets Sign DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad

Green & White Place DL Perrion Winfrey on Injured Reserve
news

Jets Activate CB Justin Hardee, OL Wes Schweitzer

Green & White Release S Adrian Amos, OL Xavier Newman; Elevate OL Jake Hanson, Perrion Winfrey
news

Jets Sign CB Anthony Brown to Practice Squad

Green & White Release CB Craig James from PS
news

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Practice Squad

Virginia Product Took 57 Snaps at Buffalo in Week 11
news

Jets Activate OL Duane Brown, Sign Xavier Newman

Green & White Release OL Chris Glaser; Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, OL Jake Hanson for Game vs. Dolphins
news

Jets Release OL Dennis Kelly

Veteran Lineman Has Played in 130 Games
news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad

Veteran Lineman Took 18 Snaps vs. Bills in Week 11
Advertising