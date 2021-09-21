Jets Sign LB Del'Shawn Phillips, Waive S Sheldrick Redwine

Phillips (6-2, 230), a practice-squad promotion the past two games, has registered 12 tackles this season. He originally signed with the Green & White in March, was a final cut and re-signed to the practice squad. Phillips signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta after the 2019 NFL Draft but was a final cut in late August. He then was signed to Buffalo's practice squad in October, signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills in January 2020, and made his pro debut in the Bills' opener against the Jets last September.