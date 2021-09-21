Jets Sign LB Del'Shawn Phillips, Waive S Sheldrick Redwine

Phillips Was a Practice Squad Promotion During the First Two Games

Sep 21, 2021 at 04:15 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

SZP_1303-phillips-thumb

The Jets have signed LB Del'Shawn Phillips and waived S Sheldrick Redwine.

Phillips (6-2, 230), a practice-squad promotion the past two games, has registered 12 tackles this season. He originally signed with the Green & White in March, was a final cut and re-signed to the practice squad. Phillips signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta after the 2019 NFL Draft but was a final cut in late August. He then was signed to Buffalo's practice squad in October, signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills in January 2020, and made his pro debut in the Bills' opener against the Jets last September.

Redwine (6-0, 196), who signed with the Jets on Sep. 6, had 6 tackles for the Green & White in two games. The third-year safety played in 15 games (3 starts) for the Browns last season, tallying 24 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defenses and 0.5 sacks. A Browns' fourth-round pick out of Miami in 2019, Redwine has appeared in 29 career games and has 71 tackles, 1 INT and 3 PDs.

Related Content

news

HC Robert Saleh on Michael Carter: 'He Was Electric' Against Patriots

Jets Rookie RB Picked Up 6 First Downs; 4 on the Ground, 2 in the Air
news

First Look | Jets at Broncos

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 3 Against Vic Fangio, Von Miller & Co.
news

Michael Carter II Attacking His Role in Jets Defense with Humility & Hunger

Nickel Corner Is Among the NFL's Rookie Leaders in Tackles After First 2 Weeks of the Season
news

Jets Notebook | Sheldon Rankins on Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'The Talent Is Off the Charts'

'Veteran' CB Bryce Hall Is Anchoring and Young and Talented Group 
news

Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's Going to Get Better from This'

Jets' HC Bullish on Young CBs, OC Mike LaFleur on the Sideline
news

Jets Sign S Adrian Colbert to Active Roster; Release OL Isaiah Williams

Veteran Safety Started Sunday vs. Patriots
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps Against the Patriots in the Home Opener at MetLife Stadium?

Zach Wilson, Starting O-Line; Marcus Maye, C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time in Loss 
news

Jets-Patriots | 3 Takeaways from 25-6 Home-Opening Defeat 

Jets Run for 151 Yards, Amass 8 Tackles for Loss, but Four Turnovers Too Much to Overcome
news

Robert Saleh: Jets 'Showed Up to Play' vs. Pats but Turnover Battle Told the Tale

Head Coach's Home Opener Highlights: Defense Had 'No-Quit Mindset,' O-Line 'Did a Really Nice Job'
news

Patriots Win the War but Jets Prevail in Defensive Battles with 'Resilience' & 'Heart'

DL Sheldon Rankins: Jets Stung by Home-Opening Loss, Yet 'as a Defense We Showed Some Good Things'
news

Jets' QB Zach Wilson: 'I Have to Remember This'

Defense Stands Tall; Run Game Gets Going in Loss to Patriots
Advertising