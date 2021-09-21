Jets Sign LB Del'Shawn Phillips, Waive S Sheldrick Redwine

The Jets have signed LB Del'Shawn Phillips and waived S Sheldrick Redwine.
Phillips (6-2, 230), a practice-squad promotion the past two games, has registered 12 tackles this season. He originally signed with the Green & White in March, was a final cut and re-signed to the practice squad. Phillips signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta after the 2019 NFL Draft but was a final cut in late August. He then was signed to Buffalo's practice squad in October, signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills in January 2020, and made his pro debut in the Bills' opener against the Jets last September.
Redwine (6-0, 196), who signed with the Jets on Sep. 6, had 6 tackles for the Green & White in two games. The third-year safety played in 15 games (3 starts) for the Browns last season, tallying 24 tackles, 1 interception, 1 pass defenses and 0.5 sacks. A Browns' fourth-round pick out of Miami in 2019, Redwine has appeared in 29 career games and has 71 tackles, 1 INT and 3 PDs.