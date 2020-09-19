Jets Sign LB Alec Ogletree and Elevate RB Josh Adams and WR Josh Malone

The Jets have signed LB Alec Ogletree to the active roster and elevated RB Josh Adams and WR Josh Malone from the practice squad for Sunday's home opener against San Francisco.

Ogletree (6-2, 235) was signed to the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 10. He played the last two seasons with the Giants and started 13 games in 2019, totaling 80 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 6 pass defenses. Ogletree, a first-round pick in 2013, has started all 93 games he's played in and has totaled 676 career tackles, 41 TFLs, 12 INTs, 57 PDs, 7.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles. He's played under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who served in the same role with the St. Louis/L.A. Rams from 2014-16. Ogletree started 36 games for Williams on the Rams and had 209 tackles, 4 INTs, 23 PDs and 5 FF.

Adams (6-2, 225) was elevated in Week 1 at Buffalo and had 2 rushes for 8 yards and 1 TD. He originally joined the Jets' P-squad on Sept. 1, 2019 after spending the 2018 season with the Eagles. A Notre Dame product who went undrafted, Adams appeared in three games for the Jets last season and has 531 career rushing yards and 4 TDs on 130 carries (4.1 avg). He was a final cut this year and was added to the practice squad one day later.