Jets Sign LB Alec Ogletree and Elevate RB Josh Adams and WR Josh Malone

RB and WR Come Up from Practice Squad for Week 2 vs. 49ers

Sep 19, 2020 at 04:27 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

ogletree-adams-malone-thumb-E_SZ3_0156

The Jets have signed LB Alec Ogletree to the active roster and elevated RB Josh Adams and WR Josh Malone from the practice squad for Sunday's home opener against San Francisco.

Ogletree (6-2, 235) was signed to the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 10. He played the last two seasons with the Giants and started 13 games in 2019, totaling 80 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 6 pass defenses. Ogletree, a first-round pick in 2013, has started all 93 games he's played in and has totaled 676 career tackles, 41 TFLs, 12 INTs, 57 PDs, 7.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles. He's played under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who served in the same role with the St. Louis/L.A. Rams from 2014-16. Ogletree started 36 games for Williams on the Rams and had 209 tackles, 4 INTs, 23 PDs and 5 FF.

Adams (6-2, 225) was elevated in Week 1 at Buffalo and had 2 rushes for 8 yards and 1 TD. He originally joined the Jets' P-squad on Sept. 1, 2019 after spending the 2018 season with the Eagles. A Notre Dame product who went undrafted, Adams appeared in three games for the Jets last season and has 531 career rushing yards and 4 TDs on 130 carries (4.1 avg). He was a final cut this year and was added to the practice squad one day later.

Malone (6-3, 205) was also elevated in Week 1 and took 10 special teams snaps including a return with the opening kickoff. He first signed with the Jets' practice squad Sept. 4 last season and was promoted to the active roster Dec. 19. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and had 7 receptions for 75 yards and 1 score with Cincinnati. Malone was a final cut this year and then was signed to the Green & White's practice squad the next day.

Related Content

Jets vs. 49ers Game Preview: Green & White Confident in Resilient Sam Darnold
news

Jets vs. 49ers Game Preview: Green & White Confident in Resilient Sam Darnold

Safety Marcus Maye: Darnold Always Finds a Way to Bounce Back
Jets WR Jamison Crowder Out vs. 49ers
news

Jets WR Jamison Crowder Out vs. 49ers

Braxton Berrios Will Start; Bradley McDougald Familiar with San Francisco Offense 
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. 49ers

Sam Darnold Faces Secondary Without Richard Sherman; Mekhi Becton Takes On Nick Bosa
Inside the Numbers: Marcus Maye's 'Variety' Show at Buffalo
news

Inside the Numbers: Marcus Maye's 'Variety' Show at Buffalo

Jets S Is Tied for NFL Sack Lead After Week 1; WR Jamison Crowder YAC-ed It Up vs. Bills
Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Friday

WR Jamison Crowder and QB Joe Flacco Ruled Out for Niners Game
Read An Excerpt from a New Book 'If These Walls Could Talk: New York Jets' by Marty Lyons and Lou Sahadi
news

Read An Excerpt from a New Book 'If These Walls Could Talk: New York Jets' by Marty Lyons and Lou Sahadi

Excerpt from Chapter 3 of "If These Walls Could Talk: New York Jets" by Marty Lyons and Lou Sahadi
Jets S Marcus Maye: 'We Need to Find a Way to Win'
news

Jets S Marcus Maye: 'We Need to Find a Way to Win'

Next Challenge Is to Corral 49ers' TE George Kittle
Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 vs. 49ers - Thursday

Jamison Crowder Out of Practice, Mekhi Becton a Full Participant
49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Sam Darnold Is 'Going to Have a Very Good Career'
news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Sam Darnold Is 'Going to Have a Very Good Career'

San Fran Coach Believes in Jets HC Adam Gase; RB Jerrick McKinnon Praises Frank Gore 
Where Are They Now: Dewey Bohling
news

Where Are They Now: Dewey Bohling

Catch Up with the 1959 Draft Pick from Hardin-Simmons University
Ageless Frank Gore Takes Over for Now as Jets' Bellcow Back
news

Ageless Frank Gore Takes Over for Now as Jets' Bellcow Back

No Change in 37-Year-Old RB Now That He Gets Starting Nod While Le'Veon Bell Is on IR

Advertising