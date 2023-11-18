Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Active Roster

The Jets have signed DL Tanzel Smart to the active roster and elevated LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and OL Jake Hanson for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Smart (6-1, 295), first signed with the Green & White in 2020 and spent the last three seasons on and off the team's practice squad. He was released from the active roster earlier this week and then signed to the P-squad. Smart was originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane and has 30 career tackles in 39 games (4 starts).

McCrary-Ball (6-0, 222), who signed with the Jets practice squad in August, is a first-year player who initially signed as a UDFA after the '22 draft by San Francisco out of Indiana. He spent the entire '22 season on the 49ers' practice squad. In the past two

preseasons, McCrary-Ball played in all six Niners games and finished with 28 tackles, two PDs and one interception.