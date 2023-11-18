Transactions

Presented by

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Active Roster

Green & White Elevate LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and OL Jake Hanson for Sunday’s Game vs. Bills

Nov 18, 2023 at 04:05 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ3_4471-smart-thumb

The Jets have signed DL Tanzel Smart to the active roster and elevated LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and OL Jake Hanson for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Smart (6-1, 295), first signed with the Green & White in 2020 and spent the last three seasons on and off the team's practice squad. He was released from the active roster earlier this week and then signed to the P-squad. Smart was originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane and has 30 career tackles in 39 games (4 starts).

McCrary-Ball (6-0, 222), who signed with the Jets practice squad in August, is a first-year player who initially signed as a UDFA after the '22 draft by San Francisco out of Indiana. He spent the entire '22 season on the 49ers' practice squad. In the past two

preseasons, McCrary-Ball played in all six Niners games and finished with 28 tackles, two PDs and one interception.

Hanson (6-4, 296), who signed with the team Nov. 6, most recently spent time with the Packers. He played in 11 games (1 start) over the past two seasons in Green Bay after he was drafted by the Pack in the sixth round in 2020 out of Oregon. Hanson was a two-time second-team All-Pac 12 performer and allowed 2 sacks and 4 QB hits as a senior in 2019.

Related Content

news

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad, Release DB Craig James

TE Kenny Yeboah Returns to Practice
news

Jets Release RB Michael Carter

Third-Year Running Back Made 15 Receptions for 68 Yards in 2023
news

Jets Sign OL Austin Deculus

Green & White Release DL Tanzel Smart
news

Jets Elevate OL Xavier Newman, WR Malik Taylor vs. Raiders

Players Will Revert to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game
news

Jets Sign DL Perrion Winfrey to Practice Squad

Green & White Release DL Bruce Hector from PS
news

Jets Elevate OL Xavier Newman, WR Malik Taylor vs. Chargers

Green & White Add OL Jacob Hanson to Practice Squad; Release OL Jason Poe from PS
news

Veteran Jets T Duane Brown Returns to Practice

Offensive Lineman Played First 2 Games in 2023 Season; Placed on Injured Reserve Sept. 23
news

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Active Roster 

Green & White Signed DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad; Released DL Elerson Smith from PS
news

Jets Place 3 on Injured Reserve; Sign 2 to Active Roster

Green & White Also Added Two Players to Practice Squad
news

Jets Elevate WR Malik Taylor, OL Xavier Newman from Practice Squad

Both Will Revert to P-Squad Following the Game vs. Giants
news

Jets Add DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse to Active Roster

Green & White Sign WR Lance McCutcheon to Practice Squad; Release S Tyreque Jones from PS
Advertising