Jets Sign DB Elijah Campbell to Active Roster

Campbell (5-11, 190) was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Raiders and played 13 snaps on special teams. He signed to the Jets P-squad Nov. 3. He played in both the XFL with the DC Defenders, and the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron where he had 21 tackles and a team-high 2 fumble recoveries. Campbell, who played in college at Northern Iowa, spent training camp in 2018 with the Browns but did not make the 53-man roster.