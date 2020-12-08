Jets Sign DB Elijah Campbell to Active Roster

Green & White Also Sign LB Brady Sheldon to Practice Squad

Dec 08, 2020 at 05:07 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ2_6745-campbell-thumb

The Jets have signed DB Elijah Campbell to the active roster and LB Brady Sheldon to the practice squad.

Campbell (5-11, 190) was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Raiders and played 13 snaps on special teams. He signed to the Jets P-squad Nov. 3. He played in both the XFL with the DC Defenders, and the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron where he had 21 tackles and a team-high 2 fumble recoveries. Campbell, who played in college at Northern Iowa, spent training camp in 2018 with the Browns but did not make the 53-man roster.

Sheldon (6-5, 231) was released by the Bengals in September. He originally signed with the Raiders in 2017 as an undrafted rookie out of Ferris State. From 2017-19, Sheldon had stints with the Raiders, Browns, Packers and Bengals. He played two games with the Raiders in 2017 and one with the Bengals in 2019.

Related Content

news

Neville Hewitt: Undrafted and Unbowed

The Jets' Inside Linebacker Preaches to Always 'Give It Your All'
news

First Look: Jets at Seahawks

Sam Darnold, Jets Travel to Face Seahawks Led by Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf in Week 14
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Neville Hewitt

Bart Scott Previews Jets vs. Raiders in Week 14
news

Jets Notebook | Adam Gase: Felt Like Change at DC 'Was the Best Decision for Our Team'

Jets Head Coach Talks Gregg Williams; Sam Darnold Says Team Will Continue to Compete Every Day
news

Jets Part Ways With Gregg Williams, Name Frank Bush Interim Defensive Coordinator 

Bush Takes Over as the Jets' Defensive Signal-Caller
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Raiders?

QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field in Loss to Raiders 
news

Winston Hill's Family Has Started a Scholarship Endowment

Jets Tackle Great Was Named to Black College Football Hall of Fame in November
news

CB Lamar Jackson: 'That Play is Not Going to Define My Career'

Rookie Cornerback Says He Will Use the Last Defensive Play On Sunday as a Learning Experience
news

Jets Defenders Fight All the Way but Fall on One Last Las Vegas Longball

HC Adam Gase on 31-28 Loss: 'Everybody's Disappointed ... These Guys, They Battled the Whole Game'
news

Sam Darnold: 'It's Hard to Fathom Losing a Game Like That'

Raiders' Score Late TD to Overcome Jets' Second-Half Rally 
news

Change of Plans: Ty Johnson & Josh Adams Nearly Run Jets to Victory

RBs Take Over Ground Game After Early Frank Gore Concussion, Lead a Remarkable 206-Yard Rushing Effort

Advertising