Jets Sign CB Craig James, LB Chazz Surratt to Practice Squad

Green & White Add Two After Signing 13 Players to P-Squad on Wednesday

Sep 01, 2022 at 05:20 PM
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets have signed two more players to their practice squad in cornerback Craig James and linebacker Chazz Surratt. That brings the number of Jets practice squad signees to 15 of the 16 available slots.

James has spent time with Minnesota, Philadelphia and even the Jets since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings in 2018 out of Southern Illinois. He played in three games with the Vikes that season, then 18 games with one start for the Eagles in 2019-20. He has career regular-season totals of 17 tackles, one pass defense and one fumble recovery. This year he was re-signed by the Eagles in January, released in mid-July, then signed with the Jets on July 20 and was waived July 26.

Surratt was Minnesota's third-round draft selection in 2021 out of North Carolina, where he was teammates with Jets RB Michael Carter. He played nine games with the Vikings last season, then this preseason he had 12 tackles and a half-sack before the Vikes waived him Tuesday.

The NFL practice squad limit is 16 players, although this year as many as six of them can be veterans (no rules on number of accrued seasons). Players can also be elevated from, and sent back down to, the practice squad as many as three times. The previous two years, players could be elevated and returned to the PS twice before a team had to sign the player to its active roster to be able to play him in a regular-season game.

