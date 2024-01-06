Jets Sign 4, Place 3 on Injured Reserve Ahead of Season Finale vs. Patriots

The Jets have signed RB Xazavian Valladay, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, OL Chris Glaser and DL Bruce Hector to the active roster and have placed QB Zach Wilson, TE Jeremy Ruckert and OL Jake Hanson on injured reserve.

Valladay (6-0, 200) signed with the Green & White's practice squad Aug. 31 and has spent the season with the team. He signed out of Arizona State as an undrafted free agent with Houston in May, was waived in mid-August. Pittsburgh acquired him Valladay and he had 12 carries for 30 yards and one catch for 22 yards in the Steelers' final two preseason games.

McCrary-Ball (6-0, 222), who signed with the Jets practice squad in August, was elevated for the team's Week 11 matchup against the Bills and took 19 snaps on special teams. He was also elevated against the Commanders (34 snaps on special teams). McCrary-Ball is a first-year player who initially signed as a UDFA after the '22 draft with San Francisco out of Indiana. He spent the entire '22 season on the 49ers' practice squad.

Glaser (6-4, 306) signed to the Green & White active roster from the Cowboys practice squad on Nov. and took 57 snaps on offense at Buffalo on Nov. 19 his NFL debut. He signed with the Jets last August after spending time with the Chiefs. Glaser first signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022.

Hector (6-2, 296) was recently re-signed to the practice squad Dec. 4. He was elevated for last week's game against the Browns and took 20 snaps on defense. He signed with the Jets in August and played with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL before that. Hector first signed with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida and has had stints with the Cardinals (2019), Panthers (2020) and Titans (2021).

Wilson (6-2, 214) missed the last two games after he sustained a concussion against the Dolphins in Week 15. He started 11 games this season after he took over for Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 and threw for 2,271 yards, 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions while completing 60.1% of his passes. The former No. 2 overall pick has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in 34 career appearances.

Ruckert (6-5, 205) sustained a concussion in the Jets' win over the Commanders in Week 16. The second-year tight out of Ohio State started six games this season (15 appearances) and totaled 16 receptions for 151 yards. The 2022 third-round pick had taken at least 20 snaps in each of his final six games and nine of his last 10. He also took 205 special teams snaps.

Hanson (6-4, 296), who was signed to the practice squad Nov. 6, started four games for the Green & White this season. He also spent time with the Packers, playing in 11 games (1 start) over the past two seasons in Green Bay after he was drafted by the Pack in the sixth round in 2020 out of Oregon.

The team also elevated FB Nick Bawden and K Austin Seibert from the practice squad for Sunday's season finale at New England.

Bawden (6-2, 245) was elevated for each of the last three games although was inactive against the Commanders. Prior to the Jets' Week 16 win against Washington, he was released and then re-signed to the practice squad. Playing in 14 games this season, he has 2 rushes, one which went for a touchdown, and 3 receptions (21 yards). Bawden has also taken 285 snaps on special teams (68%). He re-signed with the Jets in March after he spent last season on injured reserve.