Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Release 5 Players to Get Roster to 80

K Eddy Piñeiro, S Elijah Riley Among Players Cut

Aug 23, 2022 at 04:27 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

2022-cuts-1

To reach the league-mandated 80-player maximum Tuesday afternoon, the Jets have released K Eddy Piñeiro, S Elijah Riley, OL Isaiah Williams and OL Caleb Benenoch and LB Kai Nacua.

Piñeiro (6-0, 185) signed with the Jets last December and made all 8 of his field goal attempts last season with a long of 51 yards. He made his one attempt in the preseason and both extra points. He connected on 9 of his 10 extra points. Piñeiro first signed with the Raiders in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida before joining the Bears in 2019-20 and has made 86.1% of his field goals.

Riley (6-0, 205), the Army product who was signed off Philadelphia's practice squad last November, started at safety in seven of the Jets' last eight games last season. He had 45 tackles and 3.0 TFLs. Riley first signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Benenoch (6-5, 305) signed with the Jets August 9 after spending last season with the Saints (one start). He was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round in 2016 out of UCLA and spent three full seasons in Tampa Bay before stints with the Patriots, Panthers, Cowboys and Lions, all in 2019. Benenoch has appeared in 36 games (23 starts) and taken 1,385 career snaps.

Williams (6-3, 295) spent the 2021 season on and off the team's practice squad and appeared in 4 games. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).

Nacua (6-0, 205), a converted safety, signed with the Jets last December and played in three games. He originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2017 and has had stints with the Ravens (2018), Panthers (2018-19) and Colts (2019) before joining the 49ers practice squad (2020). Nacua has 19 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 QB hit in 25 games (3 starts).

Related Content

news

Jets Place Mekhi Becton on Injured Reserve; Release Four Players

Green & White Reduce Roster to 85; Next Cutdown Day is Aug. 23

news

Jets Sign T Duane Brown; Release WR Keshunn Abram

Former Seahawks, Texans Offensive Lineman Has Been Named to 5 Pro Bowls

news

Jets Sign OL Caleb Benenoch, OL Chris Glaser

Green & White Release DE Hamilcar Rashed, OL Parker Ferguson

news

Jets Activate RB Tevin Coleman, TE Jeremy Ruckert

Coleman Rushed for Second-Most Yards on Green & White in 2021; Former Buckeyes Tight End Was Selected in Third Round

news

Jets Sign LB Kwon Alexander

Green & White Release LB Javin White

news

Jets Sign DB Luq Barcoo; Release DB Jovante Moffatt

DB Barcoo Most Recently Spent Time with the Kansas City Chiefs

news

Jets Activate Mekhi Becton, Carl Lawson and C.J. Uzomah from PUP List

Becton, Lawson Return After Season-Ending Injuries in 2021

news

Jets Sign QB Chris Streveler, WR Rashard Davis, OL Isaiah Williams

Green & White Release D.J. Montgomery, CB Craig James and OL Dru Samia

news

Jets Place Five Players on PUP List; Sign CB Craig James

Tackles Mekhi Becton and George Fant, DE Carl Lawson Among Players on PUP List

news

Jets Sign Second-Round Pick Breece Hall

Former Iowa State RB Was Drafted No. 36 Overall

news

Jets' Fourth-Round Pick Max Mitchell Signs NFL Contract

Louisiana OL Adds Depth and Versatility to a Solid Position Group

Advertising