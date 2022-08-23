Jets Release 5 Players to Get Roster to 80

To reach the league-mandated 80-player maximum Tuesday afternoon, the Jets have released K Eddy Piñeiro, S Elijah Riley, OL Isaiah Williams and OL Caleb Benenoch and LB Kai Nacua.

Piñeiro (6-0, 185) signed with the Jets last December and made all 8 of his field goal attempts last season with a long of 51 yards. He made his one attempt in the preseason and both extra points. He connected on 9 of his 10 extra points. Piñeiro first signed with the Raiders in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida before joining the Bears in 2019-20 and has made 86.1% of his field goals.

Riley (6-0, 205), the Army product who was signed off Philadelphia's practice squad last November, started at safety in seven of the Jets' last eight games last season. He had 45 tackles and 3.0 TFLs. Riley first signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Benenoch (6-5, 305) signed with the Jets August 9 after spending last season with the Saints (one start). He was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round in 2016 out of UCLA and spent three full seasons in Tampa Bay before stints with the Patriots, Panthers, Cowboys and Lions, all in 2019. Benenoch has appeared in 36 games (23 starts) and taken 1,385 career snaps.

Williams (6-3, 295) spent the 2021 season on and off the team's practice squad and appeared in 4 games. The Akron product signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2016 and has had stints with five other NFL teams -- Chiefs (2017), Colts (2017), Raiders (2018), Saints (2018) and Ravens (2019).