Jets Re-Sign RB Ty Johnson

Veteran Back Has Played in 44 Games with the Green & White

Mar 28, 2023 at 03:35 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have re-signed RB Ty Johnson.

Johnson (5-10, 210) played in 17 games (1 start) for the Green & White last season. He had 160 rushing yards and 1 TD on 30 attempts while averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He also had 12 catches for 88 yards. Johnson's one score in 2022 came in Week 12 against the Bears at MetLife Stadium on a 31-yard scamper.

Johnson first joined the Jets in Oct. 2020 as a waiver claim. He has 208 carries, 925 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns with a 4.5 average in 44 games (5 starts) with the team. He also has 62 receptions, 559 yards and 3 scores. He was originally drafted by the Lions in the sixth round in 2019 out of Maryland. Johnson appeared in all 16 games as a rookie and totaled 382 yards from scrimmage (273 rushing, 109 receiving) and was waived after two games in the 2020 season.

