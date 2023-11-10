Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 10 at Raiders - Friday

OL Billy Turner (Finger) is Out for Sunday Night's Game

Nov 10, 2023 at 04:00 PM
at raiders
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Chazz Surratt LB Ankle DNP DNP
Billy Turner OL Finger DNP DNP
Allen Lazard WR Knee LP LP
Jeremy Ruckert TE Shoulder LP LP
Quincy Williams LB Knee LP LP
Mekhi Becton OL Knee LP FP
Duane Brown OL Hip FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Jets Injury Report | Week 10 at Raiders - Thursday

WR Allen Lazard (Knee) Was Limited in Today's Practice
Jets Injury Report | Week 10 at Raiders - Wednesday

OL Billy Turner (Finger) Did Not Practice
Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Chargers - Saturday

WR Allen Lazard (Knee) Questionable for Monday's Game
Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Chargers - Friday

OL Joe Tippmann (Quad) Was Limited in Today's Practice
Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Chargers - Thursday

OL Duane Brown (Shoulder) Was a Full Participant; OL Laken Tomlinson (Hamstring) Was Limited in Today's Practice
Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Friday

CBs Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Cleared to Play vs. Giants on Sunday
Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Thursday

WR Randall Cobb (Shoulder) Was Limited During Today's Practice
Jets Injury Report | Week 8 at Giants - Wednesday

CBs Sauce Gardner & DJ Reed Were Full Participants at Practice
Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Friday

CB D.J. Reed (Concussion), CB Brandin Echols (Hamstring) & CB Justin Hardee (Hamstring)
Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Thursday

FB Nick Bawden (Calf) & DL Micheal Clemons (Ankle) Were Limited Participants Today
Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Eagles - Wednesday

CB Justin Hardee (Hamstring) & FB Nick Bawden (Calf) Did Not Participate Today
