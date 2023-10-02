Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I Need to Be Better on the Little Details'

After Huff's safety, Z.Wilson drove the Jets 82 yards in 7 plays to set up Zuerlein's successful field-goal attempt. On the next series, Ashtyn Davis intercepted a Patrick Mahomes pass and the Jets were in business at the KC 42-yard line. It took Z.Wilson and the Jets 7 plays to get in the end zone and eventually closed out the first half down 8 points, 20-12.

The Jets drew even at 20-20 with 4:20 left in the third quarter when Z.Wilson found with Allen Lazard on a third-and-6 play, capping a 75-yard, 7-play drive to open the second half. Z.Wilson scrambled over the goal line to add the 2-point conversion.

With under five minutes to play, Michael Carter II's apparent interception of Mahomes was nullified by a (perhaps dubious) defensive holding call on Sauce Gardner. Saleh was livid by the call, and said he was convinced the Jets would have driven for the game-winning score had the play not been overturned.

He wouldn't speak to the flag, but said: "I would have loved to have seen if he [Z.Wilson] would have been able to take us down for the TD. I think he would have. I'm sure he's beating himself up over a play or two, but there's nothing to be ashamed of.

"You can always take positives out of any situation, no moral victories, but I would have liked to see if we could have pulled that out."

After playing a clean and heady game, that single miscue spoiled the night for Z.Wilson and the Jets.