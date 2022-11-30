Jets QB Mike White Named FedEx Air Player of the Week 

White, who was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round out of Western Kentucky in 2018, has totaled 1,268 passing yards and 8 touchdowns while completing 68.75% of his passes in five career games. He's the only player in NFL history to record those numbers or better in their first five games played.

"Personally, the way I approach the quarterback position is being a calming presence in the huddle, especially when things aren't going well because that's when things can start to spiral and snowball," White said after the game. "It's just distributing the ball and letting them be who they are. They're all in that locker room for a reason. This is the NFL. Everybody that wears pads on Sundays are very good and you've just got to get them the ball and get their confidence going and once someone's confidence is up, I believe, at least, that you'll see their game go to the next level."

Of the 59 performances of 300-plus yards and 3-plus touchdown passes in a player's first five career starts, White has the last two (Week 8 vs. CIN in 2021). He joins Patrick Mahomes, Austin Davis, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Kurt Warner and Mark Rypien as the only seven quarterbacks with at least two such performances in their first five starts.