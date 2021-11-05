Jets QB Josh Johnson Was at His Best in a Difficult Situation

The Colts built a 28-10 lead at halftime against the Jets (2-6, 0-5 away from MetLife Stadium) and extended it to 35-10 and then 42-10. The Jets, looking up at a big hill, kept battling and kept fighting with Johnson under center chasing the game.

"My whole career has been a whirlwind, I've gotten used to it," Johnson said, speaking about his career as a much-traveled backup. "You have to prepare yourself for it. Go out and show the team they can rely on me. Unfortunately we didn't do enough.

"We [backups] don't get a lot of reps. I was throwing to guys I haven't thrown to, taking snaps from [center] Connor [McGovern] who I haven't taken them from."

He added: "I think it was a tough situation early. I'd like to do some things different, I missed some reads. Most guys haven't been in the huddle with me, only a couple have ever played with me. I just settled down and just showed guys I wouldn't blink. I had to get in a rhythm, and once we did we were able to do some positive things."

In addition to the TD passes to Moore, Griffin and Ty Johnson, Josh Johnson completed passes to 11 different receivers as the Jets amassed 486 yards of offense. The scoring toss to Griffin marked his second career 2-TD game -- the first coming for Tampa Bay at Philadelphia in 2009.