Jets Pull Out Another Win for Robert Saleh with 2nd-Half Grit & Energy

It was the Jets' first preseason fumble-return TD since Rontez Miles, also at MetLife, also against Atlanta, in 2015. And Anae is believed to be only the second Jets DL in any game to execute a strip, recovery and TD return all by himself. The only other one: DT Darrell Davis, who stripped Warren Moon in the Oilers end zone and recovered it for the score at Houston in 1990.

"It's a deep room," Saleh said of the DL room that Anae is trying to join for the regular season. "He's another guy that shows up every day, works his absolute tail off, goes 100 miles per hour every play. He took a shot on us, leaving his last stop and coming here. I think he was with Dallas. He took a shot, wanted to be here and he's kicking butt and doing a nice job. Those second-half defensive touchdowns, especially from a big guy, are pretty cool."

They're so cool that Saleh was well on the field running toward the goal line to celebrate with his defense when an official gave him a shove to move him back toward the Jets sideline where he knew he belonged.

"He was nice enough not to flag me," Saleh said, "but I've got to get out of the way. I've got to be better."