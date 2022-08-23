Jets Pull Out Another Win for Robert Saleh with 2nd-Half Grit & Energy

First Half Needs Work but Coach Is Pumped by 'Pretty Cool' Late TDs from QB Chris Streveler & DL Bradlee Anae

Aug 23, 2022 at 01:50 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ1_1606-saleh-thumb

Robert Saleh did it his way when he filled out his lineup cards for the Jets' Monday night meeting with Atlanta at MetLife Stadium. He chose to go with no first-team offense or defense to speak of — by one count, 17 of the Jets' 22 starters, including QB Joe Flacco, who would have replaced rehabbing starter Zach Wilson — did not play.

Meanwhile, like last week's win at Philadelphia, the Jets coach started out with players higher up the depth chart food chain, twos and threes, and finished with the backups to the backups, threes and fours.

And once again, the Jets overcame a flat first half to with an energized second half to execute another come-from-behind victory, this one by 24-16 over the Falcons.

"The ultimate decision came down to the fact that we're scrimmaging with the New York Giants on Thursday," Saleh said of his call to sit his starters. "I do want to treat this week [ahead] as a dress rehearsal, and I felt it would be a heavy load for them to play in this game. We'll practice Thursday, have a dress rehearsal and then call it a preseason."

But before the Green & White put a wrap on summer, they need to bottle some of their second-half magic, manufactured on Monday night again by fourth-string QB Chris Streveler and also WR-turned-TE Lawrence Cager and DL Bradlee Anae.

The game, which got rainier as the night went on, started out like a quilt left out in the downpour. The Falcons, led by QBs Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, built a 306-97 yardage edge in opening a 16-0 lead late in the half. Mariota victimized Jets CB starter Bryce Hall for a couple of plays, a 52-yard completion to TE Kyle Pitts and a 13-yard post to WR Olamide Zacchaeus.

"Yeah, it was sloppy on both sides, to be honest with you," Saleh said of the first half. "A lot of flags were thrown, it was wet and rainy, and some guys were getting a little grabby. It's something we've definitely got to fix."

As for Hall, the HC wasn't as worried. "It's just vision, it's such a simple fix," he said. "Anyway, Bryce will be fine. He's been having a really good camp. This one stings a little bit, but I don't want this one to define what he's done so far."

The comeback actually started with 23 seconds left in the half, when White deftly used all three of his timeouts to move the ball in four plays from the Jets 37 to the Falcons 26, from where Greg Zuerlein drove through a 44-yard field goal to end the shutout bid.

Next came Streveler, who kept up his hot streak by posting his third and fourth consecutive touchdown drives after notching his first two in the fourth quarter at Philly to give the Jets their first lead of the night, 17-16, with 14:49 to play.

Then, as the journeyman who helped Winnipeg win a Grey Cup only three years earlier said, "That scoop-and-score was awesome."

The fumble score was turned in by Anae, executing one of the NFL's rare plays to open the Jets' lead to 24-16. Atlanta third QB Feleipe Franks was looking to scramble away from Anae but didn't make it, with Anae tripping Franks, Franks losing the handle, Anae scooping the ball up and taking it 30 yards.

It was the Jets' first preseason fumble-return TD since Rontez Miles, also at MetLife, also against Atlanta, in 2015. And Anae is believed to be only the second Jets DL in any game to execute a strip, recovery and TD return all by himself. The only other one: DT Darrell Davis, who stripped Warren Moon in the Oilers end zone and recovered it for the score at Houston in 1990.

"It's a deep room," Saleh said of the DL room that Anae is trying to join for the regular season. "He's another guy that shows up every day, works his absolute tail off, goes 100 miles per hour every play. He took a shot on us, leaving his last stop and coming here. I think he was with Dallas. He took a shot, wanted to be here and he's kicking butt and doing a nice job. Those second-half defensive touchdowns, especially from a big guy, are pretty cool."

They're so cool that Saleh was well on the field running toward the goal line to celebrate with his defense when an official gave him a shove to move him back toward the Jets sideline where he knew he belonged.

"He was nice enough not to flag me," Saleh said, "but I've got to get out of the way. I've got to be better."

The Jets can't get much better than this in the preseason: They now have seven games in summer franchise history in which they've come from behind by 14-points-plus deficits for victories and the last two of those games have come in the last two weeks. If Saleh can get better, it would be in getting some of that second-half grit and energy transferred to his first-half participants. He's definitely working on it.

Game Gallery | Jets vs. Falcons | Preseason 2

See the best images from the preseason victory over Atlanta on Monday Night Football.

E_SZ2_5219
1 / 52
E_SZ1_0298
2 / 52
E_SZ1_0269
3 / 52
E_SZ1_0207
4 / 52
E_SZ1_0390
5 / 52
E_SZ2_5249
6 / 52
E_SZ2_5197
7 / 52
E_SZ2_5418
8 / 52
E_SZ2_5514
9 / 52
E_SZ2_5481
10 / 52
E_SZ2_5299
11 / 52
E_SZ2_5391
12 / 52
E_SZ2_5427
13 / 52
E_SS2_7623
14 / 52
E_SZ2_5849
15 / 52
E_SZ2_5783
16 / 52
E_SZ2_6046
17 / 52
E_SZ2_6008
18 / 52
E_SZ2_5598
19 / 52
E_SZ2_5755
20 / 52
E_SZ2_5697
21 / 52
E_SS2_7680
22 / 52
E_SZ2_5683
23 / 52
E_SZ2_6272
24 / 52
E_SZ2_6216
25 / 52
E_SZ2_6177
26 / 52
E_SS2_8150
27 / 52
E_SS2_8218
28 / 52
E_SS2_8148
29 / 52
E_SS2_8162
30 / 52
E_SZ2_7442
31 / 52
E_SZ2_7555
32 / 52
E_SZ2_7580
33 / 52
E_SZ2_6934
34 / 52
E_SZ2_7030
35 / 52
E_SZ2_7373
36 / 52
E_SZ2_7339
37 / 52
E_SZ2_7060
38 / 52
E_SZ2_8000
39 / 52
E_SZ2_7809
40 / 52
E_SZ1_0856
41 / 52
E_SZ1_0826
42 / 52
E_SZ2_7742
43 / 52
E_SS2_8767
44 / 52
E_SS2_8753
45 / 52
E_SS2_8770
46 / 52
E_SS2_8829
47 / 52
E_SS2_8794
48 / 52
E_SZ1_1469
49 / 52
E_SZ1_1660
50 / 52
E_SZ1_1754
51 / 52
E_SZ1_1606
52 / 52
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Falcons Game Recap | Chris Streveler Rallies Jets Again

Green & White Score 24 Straight to Beat Atlanta in the Preseason

news

Mystery Lineups for Jets' Monday Night Preseason Game vs. Atlanta

Robert Saleh Feels Strongly Both Ways About Playing His Starters in the National Spotlight Against Falcons

news

Jets vs. Falcons Preseason Game Preview

3 Things to Watch for After Two Joint Practices with Atlanta

news

Ways to Watch | Jets vs. Falcons Preseason

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Monday Night's Preseason Game

news

What Should We Expect from Joe Flacco and the First-Team Offense vs. Falcons?

Offense Looked Crisp in Joint Practices; Robert Saleh Said He's 'Torn' Whether to Play Starters

news

Jets S Jason Pinnock: 'I Like Being Uncomfortable Because You Learn a Lot'

Second-Year Safety Reunites With His Teammate From Pitt for Strong Safety Duo

news

Jets-Falcons Practice Report | LB C.J. Mosley: 'We Set the Tone Early'

Green & White Impress in Two-Minute Situation; Micheal Clemons Leaves Practice

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on S Jordan Whitehead: 'You Don't Expect Guys Like Him to Get Out of the Building'

Veteran DB Learned Valuable Lesson in Preseason Win Over the Eagles

news

Jets DL Jermaine Johnson: 'I'm Fighting for My Life' as He Learns the Pro Game

Green & White Coaches Love 1st-Rounder's Speed off the Edge, His 'Consistent Strain' and His Upside

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/20) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Day 2 of Joint Practice with the Falcons

See All of the Content from Saturday at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets-Falcons Joint Practice Highlights (8/20) | Corey Davis One-Handed Catch, Joe Flacco to Elijah Moore TD & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Saturday's Practice at Training Camp

Advertising