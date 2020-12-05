Jets Promote Two Players, Release WR Chris Hogan

The Jets elevated DB Elijah Campbell and LB Noah Dawkins from the practice squad for their games with the Raiders. The club also has released WR Chris Hogan.

Dawkins (6-1, 215) was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 22. He originally was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel in 2019. Dawkins was waived later that training camp and signed with Cincinnati's practice squad before the Buccaneers signed him to their active roster. He played in 10 games with Tampa Bay and was waived Sept. 5.

Campbell (5-11, 190) signed to the Jets practice squad Nov. 3. He played in both the XFL with the DC Defenders, and the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron where he had 21 tackles and a team-high 2 fumble recoveries. Campbell, who played in college at Northern Iowa, spent training camp in 2018 with the Browns but did not make the 53-man roster.