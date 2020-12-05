Jets Promote Two Players, Release WR Chris Hogan

Green & White Call Up DB Elijah Campbell and LB Noah Dawkins from Practice Squad for Game vs. Raiders

Dec 05, 2020 at 04:09 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZR53977-2020-cuts-1

The Jets elevated DB Elijah Campbell and LB Noah Dawkins from the practice squad for their games with the Raiders. The club also has released WR Chris Hogan.

Dawkins (6-1, 215) was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 22. He originally was signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel in 2019. Dawkins was waived later that training camp and signed with Cincinnati's practice squad before the Buccaneers signed him to their active roster. He played in 10 games with Tampa Bay and was waived Sept. 5.

Campbell (5-11, 190) signed to the Jets practice squad Nov. 3. He played in both the XFL with the DC Defenders, and the Alliance of American Football with the Birmingham Iron where he had 21 tackles and a team-high 2 fumble recoveries. Campbell, who played in college at Northern Iowa, spent training camp in 2018 with the Browns but did not make the 53-man roster.

Hogan (6-1, 210) signed with the team on Aug. 19 and had 14 receptions for 118 yards in five games. He sustained an ankle injury against the Cardinals Oct. 11 and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 13. He has 216 career receptions, 2,975 yards and 18 TDs in 100 games (39 starts).

Related Content

news

Jets vs. Raiders Game Preview: Sam Darnold Staying Focused on the Moment at Hand

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden Expects a Fistfight Sunday 
news

Jets Notebook | Inside OL Pat Elflein's Track from New Teammate to Starter in One Week

Folorunso Fatukasi Is Green & White's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee 
news

How Can the Jets Beat the Raiders for a Second Consecutive Year?

Sam Darnold, Passing Offense Could Be Effective Sunday vs. Las Vegas
news

No Finger Pointing as Sam Darnold, Adam Gase & Jets Try to Right the Offense

QB Seeks to 'Play Better & Put the Team in Position' to Win Games, Beginning Sunday vs. the Raiders
news

Mekhi Becton: 'I Want to Be The Best'

Louisville Product, Who Has Become a Highlight Reel's Real Deal, Is Top Vote-Getter Among AFC Tackles for Spot in 2021 Pro Bowl
news

Inside the Numbers: Iron-Grip Jets RB Frank Gore and More

Breshad Perriman's Receiving Avg., Neville Hewitt's Tackle Total as a UDFA Among NFL Leaders Since '18
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Raiders - Friday

OL George Fant (Ankle/Knee) Questionable for Sunday's Game
news

Jets Place LG Alex Lewis on Non-Football Injury List

Veteran Guard Started 9 Games for Green & White in 2020
news

Greg Van Roten Praises Steadfast Offensive Line

'I'm Really Proud of How the Guys Have Stayed Together'
news

Jets Place LB Blake Cashman on Injured Reserve

Second-Year 'Backer Has Played in 4 Games in 2020
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 13 vs. Raiders - Thursday

OL George Fant (Knee/Ankle) Back to Limited Status at Practice

Advertising