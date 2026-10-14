Jets' Top 5 Defense Prepares for QB Drake Maye in First AFC East Clash of Season

It's time for the first AFC East battle of the season when the Jets (2-3) travel to New England and face the Patriots (3-2) in Week 6. They won't meet again until Week 16 at MetLife Stadium.
"We're looking forward to the challenge. We know that it is going to be a challenge," HC Aaron Glenn said. "Our guys will be ready for it."
The Jets are fresh off a 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns, and the Patriots soundly defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 45-17. New England hasn't lost either of its first two games at home games this season.
Two of the top 5 defenses in the league will battle it out this week -- the Jets rank fourth and the Patriots fifth. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey was named the Week 5 AFC Player of the Week for his 3-sack performance against the Browns. The Jets had the highest-pressure rate (59.1%) in the NFL in Week 5, and five other Jets recorded a sack in the win.
The Jets rank fourth in passing defense, allowing only 175 passing yards per game. The Patriots have one of the more explosive offenses in the league, averaging 372.4 yards per game. Against the Raiders, New England scored 2 TDs over 30 yards and had 536 yards of total offense.
QB Drake Maye completed 8-of-11 throws over 10 yards, the third time in his career he has completed over 70% of his downfield pass attempts, according to Next Gen Stats. While Maye threw 7 interceptions in the first four weeks of the season, he didn't turn the ball over in Week 5.
Take a look back at some of the best photos from the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots games throughout history.
"He's had a couple of games where he didn't play as well, but now you see exactly who he is ... they will never stay in that rut for a long time, especially guys of his magnitude," Glenn said. "The way he's getting the ball down the field, we have to do a really good job of making sure we defend the deep ball."
The Patriots are battling several injuries with OT Will Campbell and RB TreVeyon Henderson the latest expected to miss time after exiting the game early last Sunday. If Henderson can't go against the Jets, RB Rhamondre Stevenson will carry the load in the backfield. In Week 5, Stevenson, who was limited in practice leading up to the game with a knee injury, had 64 yards on 13 attempts (4.9 per) and a 5-yard TD in the first quarter.
"We'll need Mondre's ability to create plays out in space and catch the ball," Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said on Monday. "He catches the ball very well, and we saw how critical that was last year, too."
RB Braelon Allen has been the Jets' go-to in the backfield with Breece Hall missing the past two games with a quad injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Lions. Allen rushed for over 100 yards and a TD in the Green & White's win over the Browns, including the game-winning 22-yard score.
This season, QB Geno Smith is one of two QBs with 100-plus completions, 1,000-plus yards and a 100-plus passer rating and no interceptions. WR Garrett Wilson has been his top playmaker with 31 receptions, 374 yards and 3 TDs through the first five weeks of the season.
"Any time we can get Garrett involved, good things happen and that shows," Glenn said. "He's an elite receiver, he's highly competitive and he can make catches that some guys just can't."
The Jets are maintaining their 1-0 focus into Week 6, stressing the importance of every game regardless of the opponent.
"I know it's the Patriots, I know it's a division game, but we want to win this game just like we wanted to win the Cleveland game," Glenn said. "We're going to go out there and prepare to win it."