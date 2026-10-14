 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets' Top 5 Defense Prepares for QB Drake Maye in First AFC East Clash of Season

Against the Patriots, Green & White Look to Build on Week 5 Victory

Oct 14, 2026 at 04:00 PM
Author Image
Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

1

It's time for the first AFC East battle of the season when the Jets (2-3) travel to New England and face the Patriots (3-2) in Week 6. They won't meet again until Week 16 at MetLife Stadium.

"We're looking forward to the challenge. We know that it is going to be a challenge," HC Aaron Glenn said. "Our guys will be ready for it."

The Jets are fresh off a 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns, and the Patriots soundly defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 45-17. New England hasn't lost either of its first two games at home games this season.

Two of the top 5 defenses in the league will battle it out this week -- the Jets rank fourth and the Patriots fifth. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey was named the Week 5 AFC Player of the Week for his 3-sack performance against the Browns. The Jets had the highest-pressure rate (59.1%) in the NFL in Week 5, and five other Jets recorded a sack in the win.

The Jets rank fourth in passing defense, allowing only 175 passing yards per game. The Patriots have one of the more explosive offenses in the league, averaging 372.4 yards per game. Against the Raiders, New England scored 2 TDs over 30 yards and had 536 yards of total offense.

QB Drake Maye completed 8-of-11 throws over 10 yards, the third time in his career he has completed over 70% of his downfield pass attempts, according to Next Gen Stats. While Maye threw 7 interceptions in the first four weeks of the season, he didn't turn the ball over in Week 5.

Throwback Gallery | Jets-Patriots Through the Years

Take a look back at some of the best photos from the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots games throughout history.

Jamien Hit 1
1 / 32
No Title
2 / 32
No Title
3 / 32
No Title
4 / 32
E_SS3_1964
5 / 32
No Title
6 / 32
No Title
7 / 32
No Title
8 / 32
No Title
9 / 32
No Title
10 / 32
No Title
11 / 32
E_SS3_1050
12 / 32
E_SS3_0467
13 / 32
No Title
14 / 32
No Title
15 / 32
No Title
16 / 32
E_SS3_1377
17 / 32
No Title
18 / 32
SS3_7731
19 / 32
E_SS1_1786
20 / 32
No Title
21 / 32
No Title
22 / 32
No Title
23 / 32
No Title
24 / 32
No Title
25 / 32
SZ1_5842
26 / 32
No Title
27 / 32
No Title
28 / 32
No Title
29 / 32
No Title
30 / 32
No Title
31 / 32
No Title
32 / 32
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"He's had a couple of games where he didn't play as well, but now you see exactly who he is ... they will never stay in that rut for a long time, especially guys of his magnitude," Glenn said. "The way he's getting the ball down the field, we have to do a really good job of making sure we defend the deep ball."

The Patriots are battling several injuries with OT Will Campbell and RB TreVeyon Henderson the latest expected to miss time after exiting the game early last Sunday. If Henderson can't go against the Jets, RB Rhamondre Stevenson will carry the load in the backfield. In Week 5, Stevenson, who was limited in practice leading up to the game with a knee injury, had 64 yards on 13 attempts (4.9 per) and a 5-yard TD in the first quarter.

"We'll need Mondre's ability to create plays out in space and catch the ball," Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said on Monday. "He catches the ball very well, and we saw how critical that was last year, too."

RB Braelon Allen has been the Jets' go-to in the backfield with Breece Hall missing the past two games with a quad injury he sustained in Week 3 against the Lions. Allen rushed for over 100 yards and a TD in the Green & White's win over the Browns, including the game-winning 22-yard score.

This season, QB Geno Smith is one of two QBs with 100-plus completions, 1,000-plus yards and a 100-plus passer rating and no interceptions. WR Garrett Wilson has been his top playmaker with 31 receptions, 374 yards and 3 TDs through the first five weeks of the season.

"Any time we can get Garrett involved, good things happen and that shows," Glenn said. "He's an elite receiver, he's highly competitive and he can make catches that some guys just can't."

The Jets are maintaining their 1-0 focus into Week 6, stressing the importance of every game regardless of the opponent.

"I know it's the Patriots, I know it's a division game, but we want to win this game just like we wanted to win the Cleveland game," Glenn said. "We're going to go out there and prepare to win it."

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 6 vs. Patriots - Wednesday

WR Omar Cooper Jr. a Limited Participant as 21-Day Window Opens

news

Jets CB Azareye'h Thomas Experiencing a Second-Year Surge

HC Aaron Glenn: 'He's Intelligent Enough to Play Man and Zone'

news

After Hand Procedure, Jets WR Adonai Mitchell Remains 'Week-to-Week'

HC Aaron Glenn Provides Injury Updates on Several Players

news

Stock Report | Aaron Glenn's Playcalling Keeps Opposing Offenses Guessing

ESPN Advanced Analytics Show How Dominant WR Garrett Wilson Has Been

news

Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. Designated for Return to Practice

The Rookie WR Has 21 Days to Be Added to the Active Roster From Injured Reserve

news

Edge David Bailey Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

CB Azareye'h Thomas on the Rookie Pass Rusher: 'Great Bend, Speed, Tenacious, Motor, Crazy Bend'

news

Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets at Patriots

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's AFC East Road Game in New England

news

Jets Release LB Troy Reeder; Sign Edge Quinton Bell to Practice Squad

Green & White Release Cody Hardy from the P-Squad

news

Hometown Huddle: Jets Unveil Inclusive Playground at Brooklake Elementary School

Jets Rookies Spend Off Day Playing with Students in the New Creative Courtyard in Partnership with Dunkin' and United Way

news

3 Stats to Know | Will McDonald Did It All on One Big Play to End Browns' Hopes vs. Jets

He's Added Kickoff-Coverage Snaps to His Game Workload and Came Up with 2 Special-Teams Tackles Sunday

news

Jets Sign WR Jamaal Pritchett to Practice Squad

Green & White Release WR Tyler Johnson

Advertising