Jets' Top 5 Defense Prepares for QB Drake Maye in First AFC East Clash of Season

It's time for the first AFC East battle of the season when the Jets (2-3) travel to New England and face the Patriots (3-2) in Week 6. They won't meet again until Week 16 at MetLife Stadium.

"We're looking forward to the challenge. We know that it is going to be a challenge," HC Aaron Glenn said. "Our guys will be ready for it."

The Jets are fresh off a 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns, and the Patriots soundly defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 45-17. New England hasn't lost either of its first two games at home games this season.

Two of the top 5 defenses in the league will battle it out this week -- the Jets rank fourth and the Patriots fifth. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey was named the Week 5 AFC Player of the Week for his 3-sack performance against the Browns. The Jets had the highest-pressure rate (59.1%) in the NFL in Week 5, and five other Jets recorded a sack in the win.

The Jets rank fourth in passing defense, allowing only 175 passing yards per game. The Patriots have one of the more explosive offenses in the league, averaging 372.4 yards per game. Against the Raiders, New England scored 2 TDs over 30 yards and had 536 yards of total offense.