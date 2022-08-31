Jets Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

As Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday after noting how tough final cutdown period can be on coaches, GMs and teams, "I'm really excited to see what happens in the next 24 hours and the opportunities that some of these guys get."
Many of the opportunities will continue to be with the Jets. A day after final cuts to 53-player active rosters were announced, the team has filled 12 of its 16 practice squad slots this afternoon, and all 12 spent at least this entire preseason practicing and playing for Saleh and the Green & White.
One of the names among the dozen signings was of QB Chris Streveler, who was the finishing QB and technically the winning relief pitcher in all three of the Jets' come-from-behind victories this past month. In crowning the wins over the Eagles, Falcons and Giants, Streveler engineered six touchdowns on his nine drives. All this after helping Winnipeg capture the CFL's Grey Cup in 2019, then joining his fourth NFL roster in nine months when he signed with the Jets at the start of camp.
"You just let a guy go and it's up to him to seize an opportunity and make the best of his opportunity," Saleh said of Streveler. "It's really cool to see what he did."
Of the 12 signees, five also played in the regular season with the Jets last year — WR Tarik Black, TE Kenny Yeboah, DL Jonathan Marshall, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and S Will Parks.
The league will also continue to allow 16 practice-squad players, although now up to six of them can be veterans (no rules on number of accrued seasons). Players can also now be elevated from, and sent back down to, the practice squad as many as three times. The previous two years, players could be elevated and returned to the PS twice before a team had to sign the player to its active roster to play him in a regular-season game.
Here are the 12 Jets practice-squad signees so far, by position in alphabetical order:
QB Chris Streveler — Signed as a veteran FA on July 26. Played in all 3 preseason games, 67 offensive snaps, completing 24 of 33 passes (72.7%) for 277 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT and no sacks for a 124.6 passer rating. Also led the Jets in rushing with 71 yards on 9 carries.
WR Tarik Black — Signed as a reserve/future free agent in January. Played in first 2 preseason games, had 4 receptions for 47 yards in 62 offensive snaps.
WR Irvin Charles — Signed as an undrafted free agent in May following the draft. Played in all 3 preseason games with 4 catches for 27 yards in 81 offensive snaps. Also played 27 ST snaps.
TE Kenny Yeboah — Originally signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. Played in all 3 preseason games in 2022 with 4 catches for 31 yards on 66 offensive snaps. Also led Jets with 42 ST snaps.
T Chris Glaser — Signed as a free agent in early August. Played in all 3 preseason games with 67 snaps on offense and 7 snaps on STs.
T Grant Hermanns — Signed as a reserve/future free agent in January. Played in all 3 preseason games with 78 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on STs.
DL Bradley Anae — A third-year man who signed a reserve/future deal in January. In 3 preseason games played 96 defensive snaps and 15 ST snaps. Big play: His 30-yard strip-scoop-and-score fumble return to help the Jets beat Atlanta.
DL Jonathan Marshall — Jets' 6th-round pick in 2021 draft. Played in all 3 preseason games, had 6 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs and 1 PD in 82 defensive snaps.
DL Tanzel Smart — A fourth-year player who signed as a reserve/future free agent in January. Played in all 3 preseason games, had 12 tackles, and led Jets defense with 2.0 sacks, 3 QB hits and 3 tackles for loss in 124 defensive snaps.
LB Hamsah Nasirildeen — Jets' 6th-round pick in 2021 draft. Played in all 3 preseason games and had 13 tackles in 83 defensive snaps. Also played 33 ST snaps.
LB DQ Thomas — Signed as an undrafted free agent in May following the draft. Played in all 3 preseason games and had 10 tackles including 1 TFL in 58 defensive snaps. Also had 2 tackles in 29 ST snaps.
S Will Parks — A seventh-year NFL player who was acquired on waivers from Miami last December. Played in all 3 preseason games and had 6 tackles in 65 defensive snaps. Also played 17 ST snaps.