Jets Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

As Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday after noting how tough final cutdown period can be on coaches, GMs and teams, "I'm really excited to see what happens in the next 24 hours and the opportunities that some of these guys get."

Many of the opportunities will continue to be with the Jets. A day after final cuts to 53-player active rosters were announced, the team has filled 12 of its 16 practice squad slots this afternoon, and all 12 spent at least this entire preseason practicing and playing for Saleh and the Green & White.

One of the names among the dozen signings was of QB Chris Streveler, who was the finishing QB and technically the winning relief pitcher in all three of the Jets' come-from-behind victories this past month. In crowning the wins over the Eagles, Falcons and Giants, Streveler engineered six touchdowns on his nine drives. All this after helping Winnipeg capture the CFL's Grey Cup in 2019, then joining his fourth NFL roster in nine months when he signed with the Jets at the start of camp.

"You just let a guy go and it's up to him to seize an opportunity and make the best of his opportunity," Saleh said of Streveler. "It's really cool to see what he did."

Of the 12 signees, five also played in the regular season with the Jets last year — WR Tarik Black, TE Kenny Yeboah, DL Jonathan Marshall, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and S Will Parks.