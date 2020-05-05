Tuesday, May 05, 2020 04:35 PM

Jets Place WRs Quincy Enunwa, Josh Bellamy on Reserve/PUP

IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

FOX_3087-quincy-transaction

The Jets have placed WRs Quincy Enunwa and Josh Bellamy on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. The team has also waived CB Kyron Brown, WR Keon Hatcher, RB Jalin Moore and DE Charles Tapper.

Enunwa (6'2", 227) played in one game last season before he was placed on injured reserve with his second neck injury in three seasons. The 27-year-old was originally a Jets sixth-round pick in 2014 and he's totaled 119 receptions for 1,617 yards and 5 TD in his five professional seasons.

Bellamy (6'0", 208) signed with the Green & White last season after playing with the Bears from 2014-18. He played in seven games last season before he was shelved with a shoulder injury and had 2 receptions for 20 yards. The sixth-year pro has 78 career receptions for 1,019 yards and 5 TDs.

Brown (6'1", 195) signed with the Jets last May as an undrafted free agent out of Akron and was a final cut before signing with the practice squad Sept. 1. He was activated Nov. 13 and played in three games for the Green & White before he was placed on IR with a quad injury Dec. 9.

Hatcher (6'1", 215) signed a reserve/future deal with the Jets Dec. 30 after finishing the year on the practice squad. He originally signed with the Lions P-squad in 2017 after going undrafted and has had stints with the Raiders and Packers.

Moore (5'10", 212) was one of 16 undrafted free agents to join the Jets in May 2019. The Appalachian State product was placed on the Reserve/NFI List later that month.

A fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2016, Tapper (6'3", 270) signed a reserve/future deal with the Green & White in January 2019 but was waived with a non-football injury designation that May and was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List after clearing waivers. He appeared in two games with Dallas in 2016-17.

Advertising