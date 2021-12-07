Jets Sign RB Austin Walter, Place WR Corey Davis on Injured Reserve

The Jets have signed RB Austin Walter to the active roster and placed Corey Davis on injured reserve. The team also released S Jarrod Wilson. Additionally, the Green & White added K Matt Ammendola and WR Tarik Black to the practice squad and removed WR Keelan Doss from the P-squad.

Walter (5-8, 202) was elevated for each of the last two games. He ran for 38 yards on 9 carries including his first NFL touchdown against the Texans in Week 12 and had 1 rush attempt for 2 yards against the Eagles. The Crosby, TX native signed to the practice squad Oct. 5 after he spent the summer with the Green & White. He spent last season on San Francisco's practice squad and originally signed with the San Francisco in May 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Rice. Walter also spent time with the Giants in the 2019 season before he joined the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.

Davis (6-3, 209) re-aggravated a groin injury Sunday against the Eagles and will undergo core-muscle surgery. He played in 9 games for the Jets this season, his first with the Green & White, and had 34 receptions, 492 yards and 4 TDs. He was originally the No. 5 overall pick in 2017 and spent his first four seasons with the Titans. Davis has played in 65 career games (57 starts) and has 241 receptions, 3,343 yards and 15 TDs.

Wilson (6-2, 210) has been on and off the team's practice squad and active roster this season. He first signed to the team's practice squad Sept. 6 and was most recently added to the active roster Nov. 2. Appearing in five games this season with the Jets, Wilson has 13 tackles, 1 sack and 2 TFL. A Michigan product, Wilson originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 and totaled 188 tackles, 9 pass defenses and 3 INT in 75 games (30 starts) in Jacksonville.

Ammendola (5-9, 195) signed with the Green & White on July 30 and was the team's kicker through the first 11 games before he was released last Saturday. He made 68.4% of his field-goal attempts (13 of 19) with a long of 49 and 93.3% of his extra-point attempts (14 of 15). He also handled kickoffs for the team with a touchback rate of 57.4% and stepped in to punt when Braden Mann was injured in the Week 1 game at Carolina. Ammendola went undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2020.

Black (6-3, 206) was most recently with the Colts' practice squad. He signed with Indianapolis in May undrafted free agent out of Texas where he spent his graduate transfer year. He began his college career at Michigan. In 23 college games (17 for the Wolverines, 6 for the Longhorns), Black totaled 50 receptions, 747 yards (14.9 avg) and 3 TDs.