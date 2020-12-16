Jets Place OLB Jordan Jenkins, S Saquan Hampton on Injured Reserve

Jenkins Has 2 Sacks in 2020

Dec 16, 2020 at 04:14 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have placed OLB Jordan Jenkins and S Saquan Hampton on injured reserve.

Jenkins missed his first game of the season last week against the Seahawks with a shoulder injury. He's totaled 32 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks, 6 QB hits and 1 FF in 12 games (12 starts) this season. Originally a Jets third-round pick in 2016, Jenkins is the longest-tenured Jet and totaled 189 tackles, 25 TFLs, 22.5 sacks, 46 QB hits, 8 PDs and 7 FF.

Hampton (6-1, 206) was signed to the active roster Dec. 12 and ruptured his Achilles against the Seahawks. He signed with the Jets' practice squad Nov. 3 after the Saints waived him with an injury settlement on Sept. 14. He was drafted by New Orleans in the sixth round in 2019 out of Rutgers.

