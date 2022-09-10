Jets Place LT Duane Brown on Injured Reserve

The Jets have placed LT Duane Brown on injured reserve and elevated T Grant Hermanns from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Brown (6-4, 315), a five-time Pro Bowler including 2021, signed with the Jets Aug. 15 after most recently playing with Seattle from 2017-21. The No. 26 overall pick in 2008 out of Virginia Tech spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Texans before he was traded to the Seahawks. Brown, who injured his shoulder during Monday's practice, took 21 snaps in the preseason finale against the Giants in his only summer action.
Hermanns (6-7, 300) signed with the Green & White in May 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue. He was a final cut and then signed to the team's P-squad. Hermanns started all 33 games he played in college,, all coming at left tackle. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2020 and a team captain in 2019 and 2020.