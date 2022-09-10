Jets Place LT Duane Brown on Injured Reserve

The Jets have placed LT Duane Brown on injured reserve and elevated T Grant Hermanns from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Brown (6-4, 315), a five-time Pro Bowler including 2021, signed with the Jets Aug. 15 after most recently playing with Seattle from 2017-21. The No. 26 overall pick in 2008 out of Virginia Tech spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Texans before he was traded to the Seahawks. Brown, who injured his shoulder during Monday's practice, took 21 snaps in the preseason finale against the Giants in his only summer action.