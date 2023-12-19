Transactions

Jets Place DL Quinton Jefferson on IR, Sign DL Jalyn Holmes to the Active Roster

Green & White Also Sign DL Manny Jones and RB Jacques Patrick to the Practice Squad

Dec 19, 2023 at 05:36 PM
by Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano
The Jets have placed DL Quinton Jefferson on injured reserve and signed DL Jalyn Holmes to the active roster. The team also signed DL Stephen Jones and RB Jacques Patrick to the practice squad.

Holmes (6-5, 283), a fourth-round pick (102nd overall) out of Ohio State by Minnesota in 2018, was elevated for each of the last two games -- against the Texans and Dolphins – and took 37 snaps on defense (5 on special teams). He spent time on the Vikings, Saints, Giants and Bears before signing with the Jets as a free agent on Aug. 14.

Jefferson (6-4, 291) sustained a hip injury against the Dolphins after he took 11 snaps. He signed with the Green & White in the offseason and totaled 34 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and a career-high 6 sacks through 14 games (14 starts). Jefferson, drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round in 2016 out of Maryland, played four years in Seattle. He then played one year with Buffalo (2020) and one with Las Vegas (2021) before rejoining the Seahawks in for the 2022 season. He's totaled 192 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, 77 QB hits, 4 forced fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries in 103 career games (62 starts).

Jones (6-4, 266), an undrafted free agent from Colorado State signed by Cardinals in 2022, was elevated for four games with Arizona (6 tackles) last season. He spent time with the Steelers and Patriots earlier this season. In five seasons with Colorado State, he played in 47 games and registered 13.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss.

Patrick (6-2, 239), an undrafted free agent out of Florida State that signed with Bengals in 2020, was signed from Cincinnati's PS in 2021 by 49ers and appeared in 2 games that season. After being released by San Francisco, he did stints with multiple teams – Panthers (2021), Ravens (2021), Bengals (2022), Broncos (2023) and Titans (2023). In four seasons for the Seminoles, he totaled 1,790 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing over 42 games.

