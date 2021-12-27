Jets Place C Connor McGovern, TE Trevon Wesco on Injured Reserve

Both Players Sustained Knee Injuries in Week 16 Win vs. Jaguars

Dec 27, 2021 at 04:03 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have placed C Connor McGovern and TE Trevon Wesco on injured reserve.

McGovern (6-4, 306) started all 15 games for the Green & White and exited the game against the Jaguars in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. In the 2020 season, his first with the Jets, he started all 16 games and led the team with 969 snaps (98%). He's currently Pro Football Focus' No. 10 center on the 2021 season with a 75.8 grade.

Wesco (6-3, 267) has played in 12 games this season (7 starts) and sustained a knee injury against the Jaguars. He also missed four games earlier this year with a knee injury. He has 3 catches for 35 yards on the season. A 2019 fourth-round pick, Wesco has 6 catches for 87 yards in 40 games (12 starts).

