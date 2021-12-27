Jets Place C Connor McGovern, TE Trevon Wesco on Injured Reserve

McGovern (6-4, 306) started all 15 games for the Green & White and exited the game against the Jaguars in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. In the 2020 season, his first with the Jets, he started all 16 games and led the team with 969 snaps (98%). He's currently Pro Football Focus' No. 10 center on the 2021 season with a 75.8 grade.