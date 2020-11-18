Jets' OT Mekhi Becton: 'I'm Good Now'

While Mekhi Becton was struggling to breathe after leaving 15 snaps into the game against New England on Nov. 9, his teammates, the coaching staff and the entire Jets Nation were collectively holding their breath.

Becton, the massive 6-7, 355-pound rookie offensive tackle, said on Wednesday that his chest pain was the residue of a cold. Nothing more. Still, he was concerned.

"It was a chest cold, I was congested, it was not a huge problem," the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft said. "I was nervous. I didn't know what was going on. Once we figured it out I was good. I'm good now."

And that's good news for the Jets (0-9) as they prepare for their cross-country sojourn to the West Coast to face the Los Angeles Chargers (2-7) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

As Becton, shaking his head, walked slowly to the locker room during the Patriots game, Jets Head Coach Adam Gase said his focus was on events on the field. After the team's open date, Gase said on Tuesday that Becton "looks like he's good to go for Sunday against the Chargers.

"[Last Tuesday], they went through a whole bunch of stuff and double- and triple-checked everything, and everything seems to be OK," Gase said. "For whatever reason, he was struggling in the game, and I don't have a great explanation for it. That's what it was, and I'm just glad he's alright and that we're able to get him back out there."

Becton dealt with an injury to his left shoulder earlier in the season, causing him to miss two games and snaps in two other games. In the Thursday night matchup against the visiting Broncos, Becton was on the field for only 17 plays.

After he was forced from the game against the Patriots, Becton said he went through a series of treatments and tests in the locker room.