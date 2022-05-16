Jets Notebook | TE C.J. Uzomah Says QB Zach Wilson 'Is Talented as Hell'

Five-Man Jets UDFA Class

The Jets' crew overseeing the 2022 NFL Draft might have had an unusually early conclusion on Day 3 with only two picks -- OL Max Mitchell (No. 111 overall) and DL Micheal Clemons (No. 117) -- in Round 4, but the work of the personnel staff was not done. GM Joe Douglas, who earned universal praise for his savvy moves in landing three picks in the first round -- CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (No. 4), WR Garrett Wilson (No. 10) and DE Jermaine Johnson (No. 26) -- and then trading up in the second round to grab running back Breece Hall (No. 36), immediately began to add depth to the current roster by signing five undrafted free agents.

"It's a five-man class," Hogan said. "Smaller than usual because we have more players on the roster currently than in the past. It speaks to the depth that we've added in free agency and players we re-signed."

Hogan added: "It's important to mitigate risk [injuries]. It's awesome to have guys here. Everyone is trying to prove themselves. It's an opportunity to get acclimated to the building and get in our locker room around the guys and get back on the field."

To add to their seven draft picks, the Jets signed five UFAs: RB Zonovan Knight (North Carolina State), WR Irvin Charles (Indiana University of Pennsylvania), S Tony Adams (Illinois), WR Keshunn Abram (Kent State) and LB D.Q. Thomas (Middle Tennessee State).

"Knight led the country in kick returns." Hogan said. "He's physical and durable. Tony Adams can play safety and cornerback and is versatile. Thomas is another guy who could add competition to the back end of the roster."