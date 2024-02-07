Notebook | Predicting the Jets' Draft Pool at No. 10 Overall

The NFL's 2023-24 season will reach its conclusion Sunday night following the Chiefs-49ers LVIII Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Exactly one month after the title game — March 11 – — the league's free agency negotiating period will begin and free agency will open two days later. But the NFL Draft, which will be held this spring in Detroit from April 25-27, has come into focus following college all-star games including the Senior Bowl.

The Jets have five selections in the 2024 NFL Draft headlined by the No. 10 overall pick in Round 1. And while the Jets' navigation in free agency will clear some things up, you wonder if it could be a seven-horse race at No. 10. If the Jets don't move off that spot, the consensus from pundits in Mobile was the Green & White could pick from 1 of 3 tackles, 1 of 3 wide receivers or 1 unicorn.

Year to Attack the OL

Notre Dame's Joe Alt (6-8, 322), Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu (6-6, 317) and Taliese Fuaga (6-6, 334) headline the tackle class. Injuries forced the Jets to start 13 different offensive line combinations last season and Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton and Billy Turner have expiring contracts.

"If you need offensive line help, this is the year to attack it," said ESPN's Jordan Reid.

Alt appeared in 38 games for the Fighting Irish, making 33 starts. He helped Notre Dame last season average 39.1 points/game, which ranked No. 2 in school history, and 5.3 yards/rush.

"Alt is in his own class, and I think Fashanu is right there," said Connor Rogers of NBC Sports. "They are guys who justify being top 10 picks, but I don't think the gap from them down to Fuaga is as a big as Fuaga down to that next layer. Fuaga, he's a right tackle and you have to keep that in mind, and you could argue the Jets could take a guy who plays on either side with the state of their offensive line. Great run blocker, he's gotten better in pass pro over the years and nobody can rush through him, so that's why Fuaga is in Tier II. But I don't think the gap from Tier II to Tier I is insane."

Last season, Fashanu started 12 games at LT for the Nittany Lions and didn't allow a sack in 365 pass blocking snaps. Fuaga made a Mobile move last week, impressing all onlookers during Senior Bowl workouts.

"Big, physical right tackle, plays really good, anchors well against power, makes a lot of sense," said former Jets DL Leger Douzable, an analyst for CBS Sports. "We know the Jets are most likely trying to retool, maybe get a little bit younger on the offensive line. So he makes a lot of sense."