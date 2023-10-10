Jets Captain C.J. Mosley on Quincy Williams: 'He is Hunting This Season'

In pass coverage, a place Williams said he has struggled in 2022, he has allowed the ninth lowest passer rating among the 38 linebackers with 100 or more coverage snaps. And both Williams (4) and Mosley (3) have at least three passes defensed, tied for first and third respectively at their position.

"It's year three in the scheme, trusting my teammates and my coaches, so when they call the play," Williams said. "I'm just doing my job. Then like I said, working out with C.J. during the week so we see the same thing, we talk the same language, and we are on the same page."

In the Jets 31-21 win against the Broncos in Week 5, Williams played arguably his best game as a pro with 9 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, 3 QB hits and a forced fumble that CB Bryce Hall returned for a game-sealing touchdown. With the Jets ahead, 24-21, late in the fourth quarter, Williams blitzed off the left edge, chased down Denver QB Russell Wilson and punched the ball from his left hand.

"I couldn't be prouder of him and his hard work," Mosley said. "He is one of the fastest linebackers in the league and I always try to ask him, do you watch your cheetah videos in the morning or before games? Do you ever see a cheetah just run as soon as it sees its prey? Nah, he is calculating every single step, he is trying to see which way he is going, and as soon as he sees that spot, he is hunting this season."

And for as much as Mosley has helped Williams on the field, the 27-year-old has returned the favor to the veteran off.