Jets Joe Flacco Shared a Special Day with His Sons in Miami

Flacco continued: "I think that's awesome. I mean how cool is that? To have that opportunity as a little kid. Be on an NFL field and watch your dad go against one of your favorite players. I think it's awesome, too. I felt very fortunate today to be able to see how happy they were. It made me happy. I was excited to go play today. And that was part of the reason I was so excited."

With his sons in second heaven on the sideline, Flacco completed 18-of-33 passes for 149 yards. Nine of those completions went to the dynamic rookie WR Garrett Wilson who logged 89 yards and had a long reception of 36 yards in the first half.

"I went out there today and honestly felt as good as I've ever felt," he said. "When you're sitting on the bench, it's not fun. Every time you get back out there, on the practice field, in the game on Sunday it feels great, it's fun."

Throughout the Jets' six-game losing streak the team's rushing game has had difficulty clicking. And that was the case on Sunday when Bam Knight, Ty Johnson and Michael Carter combined for 38 yards. And with Flacco getting the start in place of injured Mike White, he was playing behind the ninth different combination of players on the offensive line.

"This game was about getting up off the turf and seeing what we could do to make sure we could knock Miami out [Of the playoffs. With the win, Miami is seeded seventh.]," Flacco said. "We didn't do that. We didn't accomplish our goal. But I'm real proud of how our guys played and fought on both sides of the ball.

"Listen, in the NFL you don't always play pretty games. It's how it should be. You got world-class players on both sides. It can be tight and still be a good football game. I thought that's a lot of what happened today."