Jets Injury Report | Week 9 at Colts - Wednesday

OL George Fant (Ankle) Questionable, WR Corey Davis (Hip) Doubtful for Colts Game

Nov 03, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Tevin Coleman RB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif OL Not Injury Related DNP Out
Bryce Huff DL Back DNP DNP DNP Out
Zach Wilson QB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Corey Davis WR Hip DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
George Fant OL Ankle DNP DNP LP Questionable
Trevon Wesco TE Knee DNP LP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

