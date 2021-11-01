Jets Injury Report | Week 9 at Colts - Monday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Hip
|DNP
|George Fant
|OL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Bryce Huff
|DL
|Back
|DNP
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Knee
|DNP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play