Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Bengals - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Joe Flacco
|QB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|DNP
|Bryce Huff
|DL
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Hip
|LP
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Back
|LP
|LP
|Shaq Lawson
|DL
|Wrist
|LP
|LP
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play