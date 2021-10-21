Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Patriots - Thursday

LB C.J. Mosley (Hamstring) DNP for the Second Straight Day

Oct 21, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tyler Kroft TE Back DNP DNP
C.J. Mosley LB Hamstring DNP DNP
Adrian Colbert S Concussion FP FP
Marcus Maye S Ankle LP FP
Nathan Shepherd DL Knee FP FP
Jeff Smith WR Concussion FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

