Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Patriots - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|C.J. Mosley
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Questionable
|Justin Hardee
|CB
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Adrian Colbert
|S
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Nathan Shepherd
|DL
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play