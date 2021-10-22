Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 7 at Patriots - Friday

LB C.J. Mosley Listed As Doubtful for Sunday's Game

Oct 22, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tyler Kroft TE Back DNP DNP DNP Out
C.J. Mosley LB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Tevin Coleman RB Hamstring LP Questionable
Justin Hardee CB Not Injury Related DNP
Adrian Colbert S Concussion FP FP FP
Marcus Maye S Ankle LP FP FP
Nathan Shepherd DL Knee FP FP FP
Jeff Smith WR Concussion FP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

