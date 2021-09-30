Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Titans - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|La'Mical Perine
|RB
|Illness (Non-COVID)
|DNP
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Rib
|LP
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play