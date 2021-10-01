Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Titans - Friday

S Marcus Maye, WR Elijah Moore & WR Jeff Smith Ruled Out for Sunday's Game

Oct 01, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Marcus Maye S Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Elijah Moore WR Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Jeff Smith WR Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Jamison Crowder WR Groin LP LP FP Questionable
Tyler Kroft TE Rib LP LP FP Questionable
La'Mical Perine RB Illness (Non-COVID) DNP FP Questionable

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

