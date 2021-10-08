Injury Report

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Falcons - Friday

Brandin Echols (Concussion) & Nathan Shepherd (Knee) Listed as Questionable for Sunday's Game

Oct 08, 2021 at 02:25 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Adrian Colbert S Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Tyler Kroft TE Back DNP DNP DNP Out
Marcus Maye S Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Jeff Smith WR Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
Brandin Echols CB Concussion DNP LP FP Questionable
Nathan Shepherd DL Knee DNP LP FP Questionable
Denzel Mims WR Illness (Non-COVID) DNP FP FP
Elijah Moore WR Concussion LP FP FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

