Injury Report

Presented by

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Chiefs - Thursday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) & OL Wes Schweitzer (Concussion) Did Not Practice Today

Sep 28, 2023 at 04:00 PM
kansas city
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tony Adams S Hamstring DNP DNP
Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion DNP DNP
Mekhi Becton OL Knee LP FP
Breece Hall RB Knee LP FP
Greg Zuerlein K Groin FP FP
Micheal Clemons DL Elbow FP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Chiefs - Wednesday

K Greg Zuerlein (Groin) & DL Micheal Clemons (Elbow) Were Full Participants in Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Patriots - Friday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) Ruled Out, OL Duane Brown (Shoulder/Hip) Questionable
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Patriots - Thursday

K Greg Zuerlein (Groin) Was a Limited Participant During Thursday's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Patriots - Wednesday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) and DL John Franklin-Myers (Shoulder, Hip) Did Not Participate in Today's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Cowboys - Friday

K Greg Zuerlein Questionable for Sunday's Game with a Groin Injury
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Cowboys - Thursday

RB Breece Hall (Knee) Limited Again for Thursday's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 2 at Cowboys - Wednesday

OL Mekhi Becton (Knee) Limited During Wednesday's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Bills - Saturday

OL Mekhi Becton, RB Breece Hall OL Duane Brown All Full Participants
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Bills - Friday

OL Mekhi Becton DNP Due to Illness on Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 vs. Bills - Thursday

RB Breece Hall Limited During Thursday's Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 vs. Dolphins - Friday

Five Jets Ruled Out for Sunday's Regular Season Finale
Advertising