Jets Injury Report | Week 4 vs. Chiefs - Friday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tony Adams
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Wes Schweitzer
|OL
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Mekhi Becton
|OL
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Micheal Clemons
|DL
|Elbow
|FP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play