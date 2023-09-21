Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Patriots - Thursday

|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tony Adams
|S
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Shoulder, Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Hip
|DNP
|LP
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|Groin
|DNP
|LP
|Mekhi Becton
|OT
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|Michael Carter II
|CB
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|LP
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps
GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play