Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Patriots - Thursday

K Greg Zuerlein (Groin) Was a Limited Participant During Thursday's Practice

Sep 21, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tony Adams S Hamstring DNP DNP
Duane Brown OT Shoulder, Hip DNP DNP
John Franklin-Myers DL Hip DNP LP
Greg Zuerlein K Groin DNP LP
Mekhi Becton OT Knee LP LP
Michael Carter II CB Elbow LP LP
Breece Hall RB Knee LP LP
Quincy Williams LB Knee LP LP

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice (DNP)
Limited Participation (LP) - Less than 100% of a player's normal reps
Full Participation (FP) - 100% of a player's normal reps

GAME STATUS:
Out - Will Not Play
Doubtful - Unlikely to Play
Questionable - Uncertain if Player will Play

